For the first time, scientists have demonstrated that an organism devoid of a nervous system is capable of learning. Biologists have succeeded in showing that a single-celled organism, the protist, is capable of a type of learning called habituation. This discovery throws light on the origins of learning ability during evolution, even before the appearance of a nervous system and brain. It may also raise questions as to the learning capacities of other extremely simple organisms such as viruses and bacteria.
A single-celled organism capable of learning -- ScienceDaily
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed May 18, 2016 5:05 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment