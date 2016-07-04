Newsvine

Ivan Pavlov

 

About Articles: 79 Seeds: 2292 Comments: 1416 Since: Nov 2005

Hubble confirms new dark spot on Neptune | EurekAlert! Science News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ivan Pavlov View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONEurekAlert!
Seeded on Mon Jul 4, 2016 12:16 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

New images obtained on May 16, 2016, by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope confirm the presence of a dark vortex in the atmosphere of Neptune. Though similar features were seen during the Voyager 2 flyby of Neptune in 1989 and by the Hubble Space Telescope in 1994, this vortex is the first one observed on Neptune in the 21st century.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor