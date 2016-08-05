Rope and twine are critical components in the technology of mobile hunters and gatherers. In exceptional cases impressions of string have been found in fired clay and on rare occasions string was depicted in the contexts of Ice Age art, but on the whole almost nothing is known about string, rope and textiles form the Paleolithic. Researchers have now discovered a tool used to make early rope.
How rope was made 40,000 years ago
