Earth interacted with supernova remnants for 1 million years

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONScience Daily
Mon Sep 5, 2016
Physicists have succeeded in detecting a time-resolved supernova signal in the Earth's microfossil record. As the group shows, the supernova signal was first detectable at a time starting about 2.7 million years ago. According to the researcher's analyses, our solar system spent one million years to transit trough the remnants of a supernova.

