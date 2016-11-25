The origins of life on Earth are still shrouded in mystery. One compelling possibility is that comets delivered the building blocks for life eons ago. This week, Speaking of Chemistry explains the chemistry behind how these icy, lumpy space rocks might have seeded life on Earth. Check out the video here: https://youtu.be/FnuldVd99x8.
Did comets kick-start life on Earth? (video)
