Appendix may have important function, new research suggests

Seeded by Ivan Pavlov View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONScience Daily
Seeded on Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:32 PM
The human appendix, a narrow pouch that projects off the cecum in the digestive system, has a notorious reputation for its tendency to become inflamed (appendicitis), often resulting in surgical removal. Although it is widely viewed as a vestigial organ with little known function, recent research suggests that the appendix may serve an important purpose. In particular, it may serve as a reservoir for beneficial gut bacteria.

