How Earth's Previous Moons Collided to Form the Moon

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNews at Nature
Seeded on Fri Jan 27, 2017 12:05 AM
The Moon, and the question of how it was formed, has long been a source of fascination and wonder. Now, a team of Israeli researchers suggests that the Moon we see every night is not Earth's first moon, but rather the last in a series of moons that orbited Earth in the past. The findings by the team of researchers from the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology and the Weizmann Institute of Science are published in Nature Geoscience.

