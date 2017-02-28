According to the researchers, the newly described penguin lived about 61 million years ago and reached a body length of approx. 150 centimeters -- making it almost as big as Anthropornis nordenskjoeldi, the largest known fossil penguin, which lived in Antarctica around 45 to 33 million years ago, thus being much younger in geological terms.
The oldest fossil giant penguin
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:33 AM
