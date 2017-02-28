Newsvine

Ivan Pavlov

 

About Articles: 79 Seeds: 2296 Comments: 1420 Since: Nov 2005

The oldest fossil giant penguin

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ivan Pavlov View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONEurekAlert!
Seeded on Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:33 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

According to the researchers, the newly described penguin lived about 61 million years ago and reached a body length of approx. 150 centimeters -- making it almost as big as Anthropornis nordenskjoeldi, the largest known fossil penguin, which lived in Antarctica around 45 to 33 million years ago, thus being much younger in geological terms.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor