A research group at Tohoku University and Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology has developed a molecular robot consisting of biomolecules, such as DNA and protein. The molecular robot was developed by integrating molecular machines into an artificial cell membrane. It can start and stop its shape-changing function in response to a specific DNA signal.
Micrometer-sized molecular robot changes its shape in response to DNA signals
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:19 AM
