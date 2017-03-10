Newsvine

Ivan Pavlov

 

About Articles: 79 Seeds: 2297 Comments: 1421 Since: Nov 2005

Micrometer-sized molecular robot changes its shape in response to DNA signals

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ivan Pavlov View Original Article: TOHOKU UNIVERSITY
Seeded on Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:19 AM
Discuss:

A research group at Tohoku University and Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology has developed a molecular robot consisting of biomolecules, such as DNA and protein. The molecular robot was developed by integrating molecular machines into an artificial cell membrane. It can start and stop its shape-changing function in response to a specific DNA signal.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor