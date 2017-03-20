While one of the most important challenges for future interstellar travel is to how send a probe to another stellar system relatively quickly, another issue that needs to be resolved is how to successfully slow down such a spacecraft once it gets there. Recently, two German researchers have proposed a solution addressing this problem, presenting a method that could flawlessly decelerate an interstellar craft sent to the neighboring system Alpha Centauri.
Slowing Down an Interstellar Spacecraft at Alpha Centauri
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Mar 20, 2017 12:53 AM
