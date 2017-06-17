A stunning new image has revealed a look at Jupiter’s stormy atmosphere from the seventh close flyby of NASA’s Juno spacecraft. The image, captured from roughly 29,100 miles (49,900 kilometers), above the clouds, shows the ‘String of Pearls’ phenomenon and a lone orange storm seen not far away
New Juno image reveals colourful clouds on Jupiter | Daily Mail Online
