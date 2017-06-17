Newsvine

New Juno image reveals colourful clouds on Jupiter | Daily Mail Online

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONthe Mail online
Seeded on Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:02 AM
A stunning new image has revealed a look at Jupiter’s stormy atmosphere from the seventh close flyby of NASA’s Juno spacecraft. The image, captured from roughly 29,100 miles (49,900 kilometers), above the clouds, shows the ‘String of Pearls’ phenomenon and a lone orange storm seen not far away

