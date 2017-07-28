For the first time, a team of scientists have calculated the distribution of all light energy contained within the Milky Way, which will provide new insight into the make-up of our galaxy and how stars in spiral galaxies such as ours form. The study is published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
Astrophysicists map out the light energy contained within the Milky Way | EurekAlert! Science News
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jul 28, 2017 5:56 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment