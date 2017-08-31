Sun's core rotates four times faster than its surface: Surprising observation might reveal what the sun was like when it formed -- ScienceDaily

The sun's core rotates nearly four times faster than the sun's surface, an international team of astronomers reports. The most likely explanation is that this core rotation is left over from the period when the sun formed, some 4.6 billion years ago.
