Newsvine

Ivan Pavlov

 

About Articles: 79 Seeds: 2311 Comments: 1432 Since: Nov 2005

Sun's core rotates four times faster than its surface: Surprising observation might reveal what the sun was like when it formed -- ScienceDaily

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ivan Pavlov View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONScience Daily
Seeded on Thu Aug 31, 2017 1:35 AM
Discuss:

The sun's core rotates nearly four times faster than the sun's surface, an international team of astronomers reports. The most likely explanation is that this core rotation is left over from the period when the sun formed, some 4.6 billion years ago.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor