Newsvine is shutting down. It's time to move on.

I've been using Newsvine for the last 12 years. The first three years marked a rising interest in social news and Newsvine developed into a fine news community based around users' interests. I was mainly active in anything around science, and early on a few users contributed much original content in this area (e.g. see https://ivan.newsvine.com/_news/2007/11/23/1117604-the-rebirth-of-vinopedia).

Then things changed, as all things are wont to do.

Emotionally it is difficult to accept that Newsvine will be gone in just 3 weeks, but we all knew this was coming. Since it was acquired by MSNBC the quality of posts deteriorated slowly, due to lack of concerted community building efforts and also due to the rise of many social media alternatives.

I still believe that sharing and commenting on good news makes sense, and contributing original content makes even more sense, so it's time to look for a new virtual "home".

If you'd like to migrate to a new community platform, please comment with your suggestions.